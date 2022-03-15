Alpine adventure

Skiers cutting a winding path through a pristine sheet of snow on the way to S-Chanf during the 52nd annual Engadin skiing marathon on Sunday in Maloja, Switzerland.
The 42km Engadin Skimarathon is the largest cross-country skiing race in Switzerland and said to be the second largest in the world, with thousands of participants every year.
Skiing is a popular sport in Switzerland. The country dominated the Alpine Skiing podium at last month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, with Swiss racers Beat Feuz, Michelle Gisin, Lara Gut-Behrami, Marco Odermatt and Corinne Suter winning five gold medals combined.
Team Switzerland's skiers also took home one silver medal and three bronzes.
