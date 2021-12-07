All things merry and bright

The season of giving kicked off last Friday at Gardens by the Bay, with visitors thronging the Supertree Grove to admire the seven-storey Spalliera light installation, handmade in Italy and inspired by the circular rose windows of Europe's Gothic churches.

The eighth edition of Christmas Wonderland, billed as Singapore's biggest Yuletide event, will run until Jan 2 with an array of festive LED light displays, such as the 40m Walk Of Stars light tunnel and the illuminated Enchanted Bridge.

An annual highlight on the festive calendar, the attraction has welcomed more than 4.8 million visitors since its debut in 2014.

Admission is $7 a person and tickets have to be pre-purchased online at christmaswonderland.sg. Visitors can pick one of four time slots between 6.30pm and 11pm. They must be fully vaccinated or produce a negative result from a Covid-19 antigen rapid test taken 24 hours before the visit.