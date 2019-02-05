All set to dance in the streets

These dancers are getting ready for one of the biggest samba competitions in the world.

Members of the Uirapuru Samba School on Saturday were rehearsing at the Anhembi Sambadrome, one of the largest outdoor venues for major events in the city of Sao Paulo, Brazil, for the Sao Paulo Carnival, which will be held on March 1 and 2.

Every year, thousands of visitors head to the Carnival in Sao Paulo to experience true Afro-Brazilian culture. Various samba schools compete in a huge parade, each with its own theme, colourful costumes and elaborate floats.

Local residents are also actively involved in the creation of costumes and floats for the samba schools.

The winners are usually declared on the following Wednesday.