All quiet on the retail front

The dazzling 40m waterfall that usually cascades through an oculus in the roof of Singapore's Jewel Changi Airport's distinctive glass and steel facade is a familiar sight to tourists and locals alike, but the taps will have to be turned off for now.

In line with the Singapore Government's measures to limit social gatherings to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the Light & Sound show at the HSBC Rain Vortex (above, pictured yesterday) has been suspended since March 26 and will be so until further notice. All non-essential services at the nature-themed entertainment and retail complex have also ceased.

As dining at food establishments is no longer an option, and with most retail outlets - except for those in key economic sectors and essential services - closed since yesterday, the densely populated city-state's typically crowded shopping malls are now, like Jewel and those of many other cities in the world, shrouded in a blanket of silence.