All fired up over obstacle race

The organisers of the Tough Viking competition in Stockholm certainly turned up the heat on participants last Saturday.

Touted as Scandinavia's leading obstacle race, the event saw competitors making their way through an 8km-long track filled with 26 challenging obstacles, including fire, muddy cold water, monkey bars and barbed wire that were designed carefully with the help of specialists from the Swedish armed forces.

Various versions of the race are held in different Nordic countries through the year, with the obstacles being modified depending on the rules in each country.

Participants can sign up for each race individually or in teams. The top five in each age group qualify for the OCR World Championships - an annual event in the obstacle course racing calendar that attracts challengers from all over the globe. This year's showdown is scheduled for October in London.