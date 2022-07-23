All fired up

A cyclist performing a trick during the BMX Day celebration in Santiago, Chile, on Wednesday.

Hundreds of cyclists had gathered in various parts of the country's capital to celebrate.

BMX, short for bicycle motocross, started in California in the late 1960s, when motocross became a popular sport in the United States. Inspired by motocross stars, children would race their bicycles on self-made tracks.

In 1981, the International BMX Federation was founded and the first world championships took place in Dayton, Ohio, the next year. Since 1993, the federation has been part of Union Cycliste Internationale, the world governing body of cycling.