All eyes on art project

Passengers landing at the Charles de Gaulle Airport from 2024 may not believe their eyes when they look out the window.

The above sketch depicts the "Les Yeux du ciel", or "Eyes of the Sky", land art project designed by French architect and urbanist Antoine Grumbach, with the support of ECT, in Villeneuve-sous-Dammartin near the French capital.

Work on the gigantic cultural and environmental project starts today. Accor-ding to Le Journal du Dimanche, it will be built on a hill of earth excavated from construction sites, with the outline of each 400m-long eye formed by planting trees, and the insides of the eyes filled in using white stones.

The project, situated on the landing routes of the Charles de Gaulle Airport, is scheduled to be completed in time for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.