All aboard the train home

At the railway station in Dhaka on Thursday, the roof of the train was filled with people returning home.

With the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha approaching, the capital of Bangladesh is seeing an exodus of millions of people taking trains, buses, ferries and private vehicles to reach the countryside to celebrate the festival with their families.

Eid al-Adha, or the Festival of Sacrifice, starts today and is the second of the year's two major Islamic holidays. It commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's readiness to sacrifice his son to show his dedication to God.

The holiday coincides with the haj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, and Muslims traditionally mark the occasion by slaughtering sheep or cows and exchanging gifts.

