Alive in the wild after life in cage

The world's only known albino orang utan was spotted alive and well in a Borneo rainforest, more than a year after she was released into the wild, conservationists said last week.

The blue-eyed primate was taken in 2017 from a cage where she was being kept as a pet by villagers in Indonesia's section of Borneo, known as Kalimantan.

By that time, Alba was already dehydrated, stressed and infected with parasitic worms, and had to be taken to a rehabilitation facility to make a full recovery.

By Dec 19, 2018, she was released back into the wild.

Typically, animals with albinism have a harder time surviving in the wild because their colouration makes them easier for predators to see. Seeing Alba thriving in the wild is not only good news for her as an animal with albinism but also good news for her entire species.