Alice out of Wonderland

A giant blonde Alice marionette (above) strode through the streets of Oxford, Britain, last Saturday as the city marked the 150th anniversary of Lewis Carroll's book Through The Looking-Glass.

Forced entirely online last year when the pandemic struck, Alice's Day celebrations returned this year with a mixture of physical and virtual events.

The annual festival - which celebrates all things related to Alice's Adventures In Wonderland and its sequel, Through The Looking-Glass - was coordinated by the Story Museum, which hosted an "UnBirthday Party" theatre event in Broad Street, imitating the celebration introduced in Through The Looking-Glass.

The museum hosted Alice-themed storytelling sessions, with exhibitions and galleries open to the public throughout the day.

At the Oxford Botanic Garden, there was Alice-themed theatre as well as craft activities.

In terms of online offerings, there was a draw-along session on the Story Museum's YouTube channel, while the History of Science Museum offered viewers the chance to learn a "ghostly Victorian stage trick".

The history of Alice's Day dates back to July 4, 1862, when Charles Dodgson took Alice Liddell and her sisters on a boating picnic up the River Thames.

He told the children a story about a little girl who found herself tumbling down a rabbit hole into a topsy-turvy world called Wonderland.

Ten-year-old Alice enjoyed the story so much, she begged Dodgson to write it down.

The result was the book Alice's Adventures In Wonderland, published in 1865 under the pen name Lewis Carroll. Its sequel, Through The Looking-Glass, was published in 1871.

The Alice books are among the best-loved children's literature in history and have been adapted into multiple films, the most recent being Alice Through The Looking-Glass (2016), starring Mia Wasikowska and Johnny Depp.