Air show passes with flying colours

Greece's largest air show, the Athens Flying Week (AFW), took off last weekend at the Tangara Air Base near the Greek capital.

This year, the two-day event featured 25 display teams from 11 countries showing off their take-offs and landings, incredible manoeuvres, virtual dog fights, and stunning aerobatics with many highly skilled pilots in action.

Among the show's first-time participants was the French Air Force's elite precision aerobatic team, the Patrouille de France.

The team performed death-defying moves, using smoke in the French national colours of blue, white and red, in its eight Dassault Dornier Alpha Jet fighter aircraft on Sunday.

This is the eighth iteration of the annual AFW.

Other than aerobatic shows by fighter jet teams, the event also featured parachute jumps, special forces demonstrations and fly-pasts by rare and historic aircraft.