Air show dazzles with aerial stunts

Contrails of yellow smoke lit up the sky last Saturday during an aerial display at the Festa al Cel air show in the north-eastern city of Lleida in Spain.

The show, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, featured dazzling aerial stunts and the latest in aircraft technology.

One of the highlights was the Eagle Patrol, the aerobatic demonstration team of the Spanish Air Force. The team's red-winged jets are a common sight along the south-eastern Spanish coast where its pilots perfect their flight routines.

Visitors also got a glimpse of history with the American-made OV-10B Bronco, a light attack and observation plane used during the Vietnam War.