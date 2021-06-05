Ain’t no wall high enough

Swiss alpinist Marcel Remy, 98, progresses on a wall of the indoor climbing centre in Villeneuve on the eastern shores of Lake Geneva.

Climbing has always been a major part of Mr Remy’s life. Brought up on tales of the mountains, he never stopped going off to discover the great outdoors and the Alps became his playground.

Though he mostly climbs indoors these days, he still does sorties into the mountains.

In 2017, at the age of 94, he conquered the Miroir de l’Argentine, a Swiss climbing classic with its 500m of limestone wall. And he shows no sign of stopping.

His sons are famous mountaineers Claude and Yves Remy.