Ahhhh, this is fun

A dental examination at Balestier Primary School on June 3, 1970.

In the chair is schoolgirl Lam Siew Mei, 11, who obviously thinks dentist John Chan and his gleaming dental probe are great fun.

Ten-year-old Lee Koon Seng, however, does not seem quite sure he is going to like having his turn. But his friend Lee Fook Koh, 11, and all the girls behind him seem quite certain it is all a wonderful lark.

Buy this photograph at: bit.ly/3jT7uoz_Balestier primaryschool_Dental_ examination_1970

Photonico is a website offering high-quality stock photos that celebrate Asian contemporary culture and heritage.

It is a platform that showcases the thousands of editorial and stock photos our staff and contributing photographers have shot. These photos can be purchased for personal and commercial use at an affordable price.