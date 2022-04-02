Ahead of the curve

From today to Sept 18, Museo Jumex in Mexico City presents Urs Fischer: Lovers, a 20-year survey of the celebrated Switzerland-born artist.
The exhibition, which features more than 48 of Urs Fischer's works - across media such as photography, sculpture, painting, drawing and publishing - includes new pieces made for the museum as well as works from public and private collections and the artist's personal archive.
The bewildering, thoughtful and playful pieces - such as this croissant (above) - showcase the creativity, humour and depth of Fischer, 48, who is based in New York.
This is his first solo show in Mexico.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.