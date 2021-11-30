Ahead of the curve

A lone Canadian Pacific Railway locomotive cutting a striking silhouette against a snowy landscape as it pulled train cars along a rail line past Morant's Curve near Lake Louise in Banff National Park, Alberta province, last Friday.

Morant's Curve is a scenic spot in the Rocky Mountains along the Canadian Pacific Railway. The unmarked location was named after Nicholas Morant, who was the special photographer for the Canadian Pacific Railway on and off throughout the 20th century.

His work is regarded as having been especially influential in promoting tourism in Western Canada and the Canadian Rockies. His images were used in Canadian currency and postage stamps, and appeared in publications such as Time, National Geographic and Reader's Digest.

The Canadian Pacific Railway archives maintain more than 12,000 images captured by Morant. The Whyte Museum of the Canadian Rockies also maintains the Nicholas Morant Fonds, which contains more than 50,000 photographs by or of Morant, as well as negatives, scrapbooks and sound recordings.

