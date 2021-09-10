Aerial dance of the geese

The flight of thousands of pink-footed geese over snow-covered ground has been immortalised by Norwegian photographer Terje Kolaas.

With this image, he became the overall winner of the Drone Photo Awards 2021, the main international contest of aerial photography.

The photograph, titled Pink-Footed Geese Meeting The Winter, was shot in central Norway and portrays geese flying towards Svalbard in the Arctic, with the landscape still covered with snow.

The birds' early arrival is likely linked to climate change.

The photo was selected from tens of thousands of images submitted by photographers from 102 countries.

Together with the first-place shots classified in the eight categories of the Drone Photo Awards, it will be showcased in the Above Us Only Sky exhibition, in Siena, Italy.

It is scheduled from Oct 23 to Dec 5 as part of the Siena Awards festival dedicated to the visual arts.

