Aceh's vibrant new attraction

A newly opened park in the district of Panga in Indonesia's Aceh province has been drawing visitors, thanks to its vibrant sea of red and yellow celosia flowers.

The designers of the 1ha park wanted it to resemble the flower gardens seen in countries such as the Netherlands and Italy.

Visitors pay 10,000 rupiah (S$1) each to enter the park and they have been flooding social media sites with pictures of the brightly coloured blooms.

Ms Fajri Rahmawati told Indonesian news site Tagar News that she first read about the park online and was impressed with its beauty.

The celosia flower is often known as cockscomb because of its resemblance to a chicken's crest.