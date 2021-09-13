Accidentally Wes Anderson: Real life meets reel life

A row of houses in Koon Seng Road.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Redhill MRT station.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Spiral staircases in Changi Road.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
A clock at Jurong Town Hall.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
A pair of binoculars at Shangri-La’s Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
A view of an aquarium at S.E.A. Aquarium at Resorts World Sentosa.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Housing Board blocks and a basketball court in Tampines Street 45.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Central Fire Station in Hill Street.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
A void deck in Hougang Avenue 8.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
A KTV pub in Jalan Besar.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
The door of a unit in Kim Cheng Street.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
A restaurant in Baghdad Street.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
A public bench in Tanglin Halt.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Shapes found at void decks located in (from left) Serangoon North, Pasir Ris and Mei Ling Street.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Raffles Marina Lighthouse.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
A beach near National Service Resort & Country Club.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
American film director Wes Anderson is known for his distinct visual style - a combination of symmetry, pastel colours and quirky architecture that evoke a sense of timelessness. It is exemplified in his movies such as The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014), a visual feast in a 20th-century European setting.

An Instagram account, @accidentallywesanderson, showcases pictures submitted by users of "the most interesting and idiosyncratic places on Earth". It shares an aesthetic with the director's unique vision and has amassed 1.5 million followers to date.

The Instagram account was started by Anderson fan Wally Koval in 2017 - he and his wife had shared a picture of the abandoned Belvedere Hotel in Switzerland's Furka Pass. Today, Mr Koval, who is based in Brooklyn, New York City, says he gets about 2,500 submissions a month and narrows them down to roughly 30 - the account posts just one photo a day.

The Straits Times executive photojournalist Jason Quah photographs everyday locations in Singapore in a style inspired by Anderson's signature aesthetic.

