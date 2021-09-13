Accidentally Wes Anderson: Real life meets reel life

American film director Wes Anderson is known for his distinct visual style - a combination of symmetry, pastel colours and quirky architecture that evoke a sense of timelessness. It is exemplified in his movies such as The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014), a visual feast in a 20th-century European setting.

An Instagram account, @accidentallywesanderson, showcases pictures submitted by users of "the most interesting and idiosyncratic places on Earth". It shares an aesthetic with the director's unique vision and has amassed 1.5 million followers to date.

The Instagram account was started by Anderson fan Wally Koval in 2017 - he and his wife had shared a picture of the abandoned Belvedere Hotel in Switzerland's Furka Pass. Today, Mr Koval, who is based in Brooklyn, New York City, says he gets about 2,500 submissions a month and narrows them down to roughly 30 - the account posts just one photo a day.

The Straits Times executive photojournalist Jason Quah photographs everyday locations in Singapore in a style inspired by Anderson's signature aesthetic.