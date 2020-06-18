Above the madding crowd

Covering an area of 60,000 sq m, the Xingshun International Night Market (seen here in an aerial photo on Tuesday) is reputed to be the largest night market in Asia.

Located in Shenyang city, in China's north-eastern Liaoning province, the market boasts food from all over the world, creative clothing, large entertainment facilities and various performances.

With its large range of offerings, the night market offers tourists and locals the opportunity to perfect their bargaining skills.

Large crowds can be found around the market huts, which shine bright against the night sky.

On top of these, the vibrant scenes on the streets make an excellent backdrop for selfies, which many visitors find themselves taking in, in between mouthfuls of street food.