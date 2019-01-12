A work of art that sticks out

Resembling a giant bonfire, this art installation on the lawn outside the Asian Civilisations Museum is lit up at night with colourful LED lights.

Children can climb up the lower portion, and visitors can sit on chairs surrounding the installation to watch the lights change colour.

Singapore designer Sebastian Chun, who created the artwork, which is titled Sticks, drew inspiration from the popular childhood game, pick-up sticks.

The installation is among the highlights of the Light To Night Festival, which returns for its third year next week. The festival will run in two parts - as part of Singapore Art Week from Jan 18 to 27, and as part of the Singapore Bicentennial from Jan 28 to Feb 24.