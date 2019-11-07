A winter home strictly for the birds

As the winds of winter start to blow across Europe, this zoo in the Czech Republic began moving some animals into their winter enclosures.

Pelicans at the Dvur Kralove Zoo would not be able to survive the harsh Czech winter outside, but catching and moving them was no easy task. As the birds would not go voluntarily, they were moved by hand on Tuesday by zoo staff.

The "hunt" for the pelicans is an autumn tradition at the zoo.

Zookeepers had to get in the water to drive the birds ashore so that they could be caught.

The staff noted that it was crucial to hold the bird's beak firmly to prevent it from pecking at handlers.

This year, 30 people worked together to relocate 28 birds.