A walk through art in Little India

There were few people around to admire this colourful artwork of shophouses and stalls in Little India as most were staying home amid the circuit breaker measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The mural at 240 Serangoon Road is titled Layers, by local artist Shah Rizzal.

It is one of the murals painted for Artwalk Little India 2018. The annual public art project aims to bring to life the history and traditions of Little India, as well as the personal stories of its community.

Through Layers, the artist highlights the contribution of brickmakers through his depiction of the shophouses in Little India, valuable to the precinct's rich history.

It also highlights the need to preserve architecture amid rapid urban development.