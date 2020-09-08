A throne fit for a kingfisher

The white-throated kingfisher (above) is one of the most common kingfishers in Singapore and South-east Asia.

This one was photographed perched on a lamp post in Dempsey Road last week.

The species, which is also known as Halcyon smyrnensis, gets its name from the obvious white patch on its throat that can extend down to its breast.

According to the National Parks Board, it is highly adaptable and can be spotted along the fringes of reservoirs and in open fields.

It is known to be one of the bigger kingfisher species that can be found in Singapore.

Other than fish, it also preys on large insects and small animals.