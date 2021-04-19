A thousand words

SPORTS - FIRST PRIZE, SINGLES Georg climbing a log pile while training for bouldering in Kochel am See, Bavaria, Germany, on Sept 15. As gyms and sports facilities in Munich were closed because of the pandemic, athletes became creative in their training methods. PHOTO: ADAM PRETTY
CONTEMPORARY ISSUES - SECOND PRIZE, SINGLES Marion, 24, who has metastatic cancer, embracing her son Ethan, seven, in the presence of Peyo, a horse used in animal-assisted therapy, in the Selene Palliative Care Unit at the Centre Hospitalier de Calais, in Calais, France, on Nov 30. PHOTO: JEREMY LEMPIN
WORLD PRESS PHOTO STORY OF THE YEAR Lydia lying on a sofa in her home in Beit Rima, in Palestine, on Sept 20, 2018. She is mother to Majd, who was born thanks to in-vitro fertilisation. Lydia's husband, Abdel Karim, was arrested in June 2001 and sentenced to 25 years for involvement in the 2001 murder of Israeli tourism minister Rehavam Zeevi. This photo shows the loneliness of a woman who alone has to face all the difficulties of life, and the sadness that pervades among these women over the absence of their husbands. Nearly 4,200 Palestinian security detainees are being held in Israeli prisons, according to a February 2021 report by human rights organisation B'Tselem. To visit a Palestinian prisoner in an Israeli jail, visitors have to overcome a number of different limitations resulting from border laws, prison regulations and restrictions set by the Israel Security Agency. Conjugal visits are denied and physical contact is forbidden, except for children under the age of 10, who are allowed 10 minutes at the end of each visit to embrace their fathers. PHOTO: ANTONIO FACCILONGO / GETTY REPORTAGE
NATURE - FIRST PRIZE, SINGLES A Rothschild's giraffe (Giraffa camelopardalis rothschildi) being transported to safety in a custom-built barge from a flooded Longicharo Island, Lake Baringo, in western Kenya, on Dec 3. PHOTO: AMI VITALE FOR CNN
SPOT NEWS - FIRST PRIZE, SINGLES A man and a woman disagreeing on the removal of the Emancipation Memorial, in Lincoln Park, Washington, on June 25 last year. PHOTO: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN FOR THE WASHINGTON POST
That is what a picture paints. At the 64th annual World Press Photo Contest, 4,315 photographers from 130 countries and territories entered 74,470 images. An independent jury selected 45 photographers from 28 countries in eight categories, as well as six nominees for the World Press Photo of the Year and three nominees for the World Press Photo Story of the Year. The Straits Times has brought the World Press Photo exhibition to Singapore for the past five years and will showcase these images here again, later this year. Here is a selection of some of the winning pictures.

