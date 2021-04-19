A thousand words
That is what a picture paints. At the 64th annual World Press Photo Contest, 4,315 photographers from 130 countries and territories entered 74,470 images. An independent jury selected 45 photographers from 28 countries in eight categories, as well as six nominees for the World Press Photo of the Year and three nominees for the World Press Photo Story of the Year. The Straits Times has brought the World Press Photo exhibition to Singapore for the past five years and will showcase these images here again, later this year. Here is a selection of some of the winning pictures.