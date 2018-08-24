A taste of art in wine country

Far from their usual urban playgrounds, street artists come to the heart of famed wine region Burgundy to paint gigantic limestone walls.

Every year since 2016, the village of Villars-Fontaine, in Cote-d'Or, near Dijon, central France, has played host to Street Art On The Roc.

The festival brings together art, food and, of course, the wine that the region is famous for.

Street artists from around the world come to decorate the walls of an old quarry whose surfaces date back some 165 million years.

Visitors are able to watch the artists at work. Also on the programme are music concerts, theatre performances, film screenings and, of course, wine tastings. Organisers expect at least 18,000 visitors to the event this year.

Street Art On The Roc is on till Sunday.