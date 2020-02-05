A symbol of hope against all odds

After more than 50 years in the making, the first mosque in Slovenia opened its doors on Monday in Ljubljana, the capital city.

Muslims in the predominantly Catholic Alpine country first filed a request to build a mosque in the late 1960s, while Slovenia was still part of the former communist Yugoslavia, according to a report by Agence France-Presse.

The Muslim community finally received permission 15 years ago, but ran into opposition from right-wing politicians and groups, as well as financial troubles.

The mosque is the core of a six-building Islamic Cultural Centre, which includes housing for the Muslim clerisy, an education centre with a library, and a restaurant.

A key feature of the mosque is the large blue textile-made dome (above) within the building, referring to heaven and reminiscent of famous mosques like Istanbul's Blue Mosque.