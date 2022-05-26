A splendid evening

Guests wearing baroque-style costumes walk in the Hall of Mirrors at the Chateau de Versailles Palace, a former royal residence located in Versailles, about 19km west of Paris, France.

The guests were there on Monday as part of the sixth edition of the Fetes Galantes fancy-dress evening, whose theme this year is the Royal Wedding of Marie Antoinette and Louis XVI.

The annual fancy-dress ball aims to recreate the baroque splendour of Louis XVI’s dazzling court feasts, which he held to show off his wealth and power.

Also known as the Sun King, Louis XVI was France’s longest-reigning monarch.

Tickets to the fancy-dress evening start at €155 (S$227) per person and go up to €530 per person.

The top-tier ticket entitles guests to a personalised VIP welcome, concerts, a buffet and champagne in the chateau, which is a World Heritage site and one of France’s biggest tourist attractions.

