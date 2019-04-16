A slam-dunk work of art

Children and adults having a ball of a time with an installation by Spanish artists Martin and Sicilia at the 13th Havana Biennial last Friday.

The visual arts festival in the Cuban capital will run until May 12.

The festival was started in 1984 with a focus on Latin American and Caribbean art. Since then, it has taken on a wider scope, with this year's event showcasing more than 200 artists from 52 countries.

For the first time, the festival also includes an exhibition of works by 10 Chinese artists.

Exhibition curator Zhang Siyong said the exhibits aim to show the diversity of Chinese modern art - from installations to sculptures in metal and ceramics.