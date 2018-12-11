A sizzling hot bath

These competitors were feeling the heat in more ways than one on Sunday.

Several brave challengers took a dip in a hot spring filled with chilli peppers to take part in a chilli-eating contest held in the Mingyue Qiangu Scenic Area in Wentang Town, Yichun City, in China's central Jiangxi Province.

Competitors had a minute to gulp down as many peppers as they could manage, with the eventual champion successfully consuming an eye-watering 20 peppers.

Yet even she would be hard-pressed to keep up with the winner of a similar contest in China's Hunan province in July, who cleared his plate of 50 peppers in just over a minute.