A place to read and reflect

Customers browsing at the Zhongshuge bookstore, dotted with mirrors and backlit bookshelves, in Guiyang in China's south-western Guizhou province on Sunday.

The bookstore opened last month and contains a collection of more than 10,000 books, along with works of art created by local artists.

According to Xinhua news agency, the store's design, from the shapes of its bookshelves to its lighting, is inspired by the unique karst landforms found in Guizhou province.

Zhongshuge is a bookstore chain with outlets in cities across China that have become popular for their design choices.

In 2016, Wired named the Yangzhou outlet in its list of the most beautiful libraries on earth.