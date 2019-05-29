A perfect eagle-eyed shot

Amateur photographer Steve Biro was shooting at the Canadian Raptor Conservancy in Ontario last week when he managed to capture this photo of a bald eagle flying straight at him with a perfectly symmetrical reflection in the water.

According to the BBC, Mr Biro first posted the photo on some Facebook photography groups. The image of the bird of prey with its piercing eyes has since gone viral.

"He is squared up perfectly, both wings are touching the water," Mr Biro told the BBC.

"That was the one that struck me as a little more special than the others. But I still didn't know how it would resonate with people."

The photo eventually made it to the front page of Reddit, and has since been picked up by media around the world.

The amateur photographer began taking photos about 10 years ago as a hobby, and has a soft spot for capturing images of birds.

"There is something about birds that is captivating," Mr Biro said.

"The way they interact... It is amazing how you will see aspects of humanity in birds."