A peek into the mind of a design genius

A 144-year-old Unesco World Heritage Site in Barcelona has now undergone a high-tech makeover.

The Casa Batllo museum, a popular tourist attraction designed by famed Catalan architect Antoni Gaudi, now features two new innovative installations that are part of the 10D Experience exhibition.

Called Gaudi Dome and Gaudi Cube (above), the installations use multisensory technology to give some insight on how the mind of the Spanish architect worked and how he came up with his designs.

The Gaudi Cube, a six-sided LED light show powered by artificial intelligence, explores Gaudi's creativity with imagery and data from the world's most comprehensive Gaudi digital library, the Financial Times reported.

