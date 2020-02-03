A new beginning

A couple moving into their new Housing Board flat in Tanjong Rhu in 1963. The HDB was set up in 1960 to solve Singapore's housing crisis.

Back then, many were living in unhygienic slums and crowded squatter settlements. Within three years, the Housing Board built 21,000 flats.

Today, more than 80 per cent of the population live in HDB flats.

• Your contribution could be featured in the National Museum of Singapore's exhibition, Home, Truly: Growing Up With Singapore, 1950s To The Present, presented in collaboration with The Straits Times. The exhibition will be held at the National Museum's Stamford Gallery from August 2020 to February 2021.

• Home, Truly will explore moments and experiences in Singapore's history that express the identity and collective memory of Singaporeans. Featuring archival photographs, artefacts and digital interactives, the exhibition aims to encourage reflection and conversation on what it means to be Singaporean.

