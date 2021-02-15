A muted CNY celebration in Singapore

The ringing in of the Year of the Ox has been a muted one. Singapore's Covid-19 safe distancing measures mean households here are limited to receiving at most just eight visitors a day this Chinese New Year. The usual exuberant proclamations of auspicious phrases during lohei - or tossing of yusheng - has been muffled by face masks and a 'no shouting' rule. The Straits Times Picture Desk captures the atmosphere of simple celebrations as well as safety measures at places such as restaurants amid a Covid-19 Chinese New Year.

Published
1 hour ago
Bright lights and lanterns at Pang Sua Pond in Bukit Panjang on the second day of Chinese New Year on Feb 13, 2021.
Bright lights and lanterns at Pang Sua Pond in Bukit Panjang on the second day of Chinese New Year on Feb 13, 2021.ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
A man cycling past Chinese New Year decorations hung above New Bridge Road in Chinatown, on Jan 24, 2021.
A man cycling past Chinese New Year decorations hung above New Bridge Road in Chinatown, on Jan 24, 2021.ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Mr Ong Hock Chwee having a virtual reunion dinner via video call with his wife Ong Lay Bee, son Benjamin and daughter Shane who are based in Johor Baru, alongside older son Benny.
Mr Ong Hock Chwee having a virtual reunion dinner via video call with his wife Ong Lay Bee, son Benjamin and daughter Shane who are based in Johor Baru, alongside older son Benny. ST PHOTO: WANG HUI FEN
Friends (from left) Morris Kam, Howard Tan, Benjamin Hoong, Clara Tan, and Png Jun Yong tossing yusheng at the House of Seafood in Punggol.
Friends (from left) Morris Kam, Howard Tan, Benjamin Hoong, Clara Tan, and Png Jun Yong tossing yusheng at the House of Seafood in Punggol. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
Bukit Timah Truss Bridge is adorned with handmade lanterns and flowers “upcycled” from materials such as used plastic bags and bottles by volunteers living in the Bukit Timah area.
Bukit Timah Truss Bridge is adorned with handmade lanterns and flowers “upcycled” from materials such as used plastic bags and bottles by volunteers living in the Bukit Timah area. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
A God of Fortune statue overlooking passers-by at Our Tampines Hub, on Jan 31, 2021.
A God of Fortune statue overlooking passers-by at Our Tampines Hub, on Jan 31, 2021. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Children playing at an ox statue that is among the Chinese New Year displays at VivoCity on Jan 15, 2021.
Children playing at an ox statue that is among the Chinese New Year displays at VivoCity on Jan 15, 2021. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
A group of friends taking pictures at a tree with Chinese New Year decorations on an overhead bridge in Chinatown on Jan 24, 2021.
A group of friends taking pictures at a tree with Chinese New Year decorations on an overhead bridge in Chinatown on Jan 24, 2021. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Customers at a shop in Chinatown that sells Chinese New Year decorations on Jan 30, 2021.
Customers at a shop in Chinatown that sells Chinese New Year decorations on Jan 30, 2021. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
An inflatable God of Fortune at the festive bazaar in Chinatown on Jan 25, 2021.
An inflatable God of Fortune at the festive bazaar in Chinatown on Jan 25, 2021. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Commuters onboard a MRT train along the North East Line towards Punggol on Feb 12, 2021.
Commuters onboard a MRT train along the North East Line towards Punggol on Feb 12, 2021. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
A man seen carrying a sign reminding people to maintain safe distancing at River Hongbao 2021 at Gardens By The Bay on Feb 11, 2021.
A man seen carrying a sign reminding people to maintain safe distancing at River Hongbao 2021 at Gardens By The Bay on Feb 11, 2021. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Members of the public seen at Chinatown on Feb 9, 2021.
Members of the public seen at Chinatown on Feb 9, 2021. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Certis Cisco crowd control officers directing pedestrian traffic at a junction along Trengganu Street in Chinatown on Feb 6, 2021.
Certis Cisco crowd control officers directing pedestrian traffic at a junction along Trengganu Street in Chinatown on Feb 6, 2021. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Members of the public look at a tentage with colourful Chinese lanterns as part of the Lunar New Year decorations at the junction of Hougang Ave 4 and Hougang Street 61 on Feb 5, 2021.
Members of the public look at a tentage with colourful Chinese lanterns as part of the Lunar New Year decorations at the junction of Hougang Ave 4 and Hougang Street 61 on Feb 5, 2021. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
An elderly couple looking at Chinese zodiac horoscopes at Vivocity on Feb 1, 2021.
An elderly couple looking at Chinese zodiac horoscopes at Vivocity on Feb 1, 2021.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Shoppers at the Chinese New Year bazaar at Chinatown on Jan 25, 2021.
Shoppers at the Chinese New Year bazaar at Chinatown on Jan 25, 2021. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
A child trying to reach the Chinese New Year decorations hung outside a shop in Chinatown on Jan 24, 2021.
A child trying to reach the Chinese New Year decorations hung outside a shop in Chinatown on Jan 24, 2021. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
This year's Chinatown Chinese New Year light-up centrepiece, located opposite Chinatown Point, pictured on Jan 23, 2021.
This year's Chinatown Chinese New Year light-up centrepiece, located opposite Chinatown Point, pictured on Jan 23, 2021. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
A photographer taking picture of the Lantern Globe while laying down on the floor at the Flower Dome, Garden by the Bay on Jan 15, 2021.
A photographer taking picture of the Lantern Globe while laying down on the floor at the Flower Dome, Garden by the Bay on Jan 15, 2021. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Topics: 