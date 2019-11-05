A moving message

Rainbows are often seen as a message of hope and peace. In Berlin, Los Angeles artist Patrick Shearn and his studio Poetic Kinetics have used their installation, Visions In Motion, to spread that message.

The rainbow-coloured net of about 120,000 streamers is now on display in front of Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate, part of this week's commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.

During the Peaceful Revolution, hundreds of thousands of people raised their voices and contributed to the fall of the Wall. The streamers in Shearn's artwork represent the banners carried during the demonstrations.

About 30,000 of the streamers contain handwritten messages collected from members of the German public and the world community. Among them are messages such as "Love wins", "Revolution" and "I hope the wall in (people's) heads disappears too".

Shearn told the Associated Press that he wanted to convey the sense of a dynamic world by stringing 1,860 sq m of ripstop nylon sailcloth that moves with the wind. He hoped it would reflect the widespread desire for peace.

Apart from the moving sculpture, Berlin has also transformed itself into a large open-air exhibition and event location this week, with more than a hundred events at seven original sites of the Peaceful Revolution, for visitors to learn, remember, debate and celebrate the events leading to the fall of the Wall.