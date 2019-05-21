A message worth its weight in gold

The playful glint of gold that beckons passers-by to take a closer look belies a serious message.

Hundreds of golden children's clothing items have been scattered around the Binnenhof in The Hague, in the Netherlands.

They are part of an art installation, called Lost Not Found, by Amsterdam-based Power of Art House creative think-tank.

The group aims to raise awareness of the 10,000 refugee children who have disappeared in Europe.

In 2016, Europol, the European Union's police intelligence unit, reported that more than 10,000 migrant children may have disappeared after arriving in Europe over the previous two years.

The agency fears that the children may be forced into sexual exploitation and slavery by criminal gangs.

Ahead of EU parliamentary elections, which begin on Thursday, the think-tank hopes to call on the EU to take responsibility and make finding the children a priority.