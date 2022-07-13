A maze in art

PHOTO: AFP
An aerial view on Monday of a designed plant field featuring Spanish painter Pablo Picasso's Dove Of Peace over a world map.

The entire picture covers an area of approximately 18,000 sq m and consists of 350,000 plants, such as sunflowers, hemp, beans and corn.

The maze in Utting am Ammersee in the south-eastern German state of Bavaria was created by a family of farmers and a team of 20 employees.

The labyrinth will open to visitors next Wednesday. It will then be open daily till Sept 25.

