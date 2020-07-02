A long dinner

Diners gathered around a table measuring 515m in length and spanning the entirety of the iconic Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, on Tuesday.

The massive dinner party came after tough restrictions designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus - which the country was among the first to implement in mid-March - were eased.

The event's organisers covered the colossal table with a white tablecloth and adorned it with flowers. Attendees were encouraged to bring their own food and share it with one another.

The still-low number of foreign visitors to the Czech Republic also provided an opportunity for locals to enjoy one of their city's most famous landmarks without the hubbub from the throngs of tourists who usually crowd the picturesque capital.

As of yesterday, the country of 10.7 million reported about 12,000 cases and 349 deaths connected to Covid-19 - much fewer than many of its Western peers.