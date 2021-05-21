A leap of faith

A woman jumping at Trocadero Square in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, where a giant artwork by award-winning French street artist and photographer Jean Rene is on display.

On Wednesday, France allowed outdoor dining at restaurants, cafes and bars to resume, as well as visits to places such as cinemas, theatres and museums. The decision comes after six months of restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, and ahead of a full reopening of the economy at the end of next month.

Send us your Big Picture

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us?

The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.