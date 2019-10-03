A land scarred by mining activities

These fossil-like shapes left behind by drills in Russian fertiliser producer Uralkali's potash mine in Berezniki, Russia, bear witness to the destruction caused by human mining activities. Potash is used as a crop nutrient.

The city of Berezniki was built on top of a potash mine, and is slowly being engulfed by it. Since the 1980s, giant sinkholes have appeared without warning, swallowing offices and ripping apart homes, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.

When the first sinkhole appeared in 1986 in a forest near the city, nobody paid much attention. But in 2007, one of the city's largest sinkholes sent shock waves through Berezniki. People who lived nearby moved their whole families to stay with relatives in other towns.

The city authorities said they are permanently monitoring the situation, and are rehousing people if they are in danger. However, residents who have been campaigning for relocation said that the local authorities have yet to take action.

This shot by photographic artist Edward Burtynsky is part of his new multidisciplinary project, Anthropocene, which explores the idea proposed by some scientists that a geological epoch shaped by human activity has begun.

It is the third of a series featuring his unsettling images that explore the impact of humanity on the planet.

