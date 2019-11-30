A good bargain, come rain or shine

While dark skies and heavy rain on Black Friday yesterday did little to deter eager shoppers, the weatherman warned that Singapore could expect more wet weather in the first two weeks of next month.

This comes as the north-east monsoon conditions over the island are expected to continue until March next year, said the National Environment Agency's Meteorological Service Singapore.

Next week, Singapore can expect a monsoon surge that could last between two and four days, bringing cloudy and occasionally windy conditions with periods of moderate to heavy showers over the island.

Overall, the rainfall here in the first two weeks of next month is likely to be above normal.

Cooler temperatures of between 22 deg C and 30 deg C are also expected over the next two weeks.

Later in the month, daily temperatures are expected to be between 24 deg C and 33 deg C, potentially dipping to a low of 23 deg C.