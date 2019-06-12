A dress fit for a queen

Called the Yellow Queen, the name of this dress is indeed befitting of its regal stature.

The 25kg dress, with a 3m embroidered train, was weaved using silk, metal thread, gold-spun thread and fur.

It took Chinese couturiere Guo Pei 6,000 hours to create it.

Her dramatic, sculptural gowns reflect influences from growing up in Beijing surrounded by Chinese imperial art and mythology.

True to its name, the dress was once worn by one of pop music's queens. Rihanna made it an instant sensation when she wore it at the 2015 Met Gala in New York.

The dress, together with 28 others, will be on display at the Asian Civilisations Museum as part of the Guo Pei: Chinese Art And Couture exhibition.

They will be paired with 20 Chinese art pieces from the museum's collection.

The exhibition starts on Saturday and will run until Sept 15.