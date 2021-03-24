A dose of humour

At Kreyenbuhl bakery in Muri, Switzerland, syringes full of raspberry jelly are put on the top of berliners, or German doughnuts (above). The bakery is trying to cheer customers up with self-made "Vaccine Berliners", where they can inject the sweet "vaccine" - which comes in either raspberry or Baileys liqueur flavours - into the pastry.

PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS