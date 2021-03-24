A dose of humour

Bakeries offer a light-hearted take on coronavirus vaccinations with their creations. Biscuits in the shape of vaccination syringes and with the words, "Bye Covid-19, you won't be missed" (above), are offered at Schuerener Backparadies bakery in Dortmund, western Germany. PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS
Chocolate Easter bunnies holding syringes (above) are among the sweets by Hungarian confectioner Laszlo Rimoczi in Lajosmizse, Hungary. PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS
At Kreyenbuhl bakery in Muri, Switzerland, syringes full of raspberry jelly are put on the top of berliners, or German doughnuts (above). The bakery is trying to cheer customers up with self-made "Vaccine Berliners", where they can inject the sweet "vaccine" - which comes in either raspberry or Baileys liqueur flavours - into the pastry.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS
A vaccine-shaped cake, with the words "coronavirus vaccine" and "bye bye corona" written with edible sugar sheets and fondant, is among the cakes delivered to Covid-19 patients in a hospital in Cairo, Egypt. PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS
