A cry for help in the wilderness

A young couple who were stranded in an isolated part of Australia were rescued on Monday after they had scratched the word "help" into the mud near their vehicle.

Ms Shantelle Johnson and her partner, Mr Colen Nulgit, were trapped in a remote part of the Keep River National Park in the Northern Territory after their car became bogged down on Sunday during a fishing trip there.

The couple and their puppy, Ace, had been missing for 26 hours.

They were rescued by search teams on Monday afternoon after their family alerted the police.

Ms Johnson and Mr Nulgit spent Sunday night in the car, but said they got little sleep as they had earlier spotted crocodile tracks in the area.

They were worried that the rising tide would bring the reptiles closer to the vehicle.

Local police praised the couple for staying with their car and letting their family know where they were going.