A city ahead of its time

Time waits for no man - except at clock factories, where employees have to ensure that the individual timepieces are synchronised.

In this workshop of a clock manufacturer in Yantai, Shandong province, in eastern China, a technician is checking on the synchronisation system of its clocks.

According to online publication Sixth Tone, Guangren Road in the port city of Yantai was home to China's first clock-making factory as well as the country's first winery, bowling alley and a power plant that provided the entire city with electricity as early as the beginning of the 20th century.

To this day, clocks and wine produced in Yantai are famous throughout China.