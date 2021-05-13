A capital selfie

The Washington Monument (reflected above in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool) is one of the city's most iconic attractions, typically receiving about 24 million visitors a year. But that figure has fallen drastically since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

The good news, however, is that tourist numbers may see an uptick soon. With the number of Covid-19 cases declining in the United States, officials have announced a reopening timeline that would allow all indoor capacity limits to be eliminated by early next month, but with mask requirements still in place.

As at Monday, Mayor Muriel Bowser said, more than 200,000 Washington residents had been fully vaccinated, the Associated Press reported.

