A capital city gasps for breath

The banks of the Yamuna River at sunrise on a smoggy morning in New Delhi on Thursday.

India's national capital tops the list of Indian cities gasping for breath every year. Winters have become a time of health woes, when the city is covered with a toxic haze that obscures the sky and blocks sunlight. Pollution levels soar as farmers in neighbouring agricultural regions set fire to clear their land after harvests.

New Delhi enjoyed a respite from air pollution up until September, in part thanks to a Covid-19 lockdown. But with industrial activities resuming and cars back on the roads, air quality in the city has once again fallen to unhealthy levels.

