A boat ride through the forest

This aerial photo taken on Wednesday shows tourists riding a boat among the trees at Luyanghu wetland park in Yangzhou, in China’s eastern Jiangsu province.

Local officials have channelled efforts to revitalise the countryside economy for about 20 years.

The remote village has made great progress by combining agriculture and tourism – placing equal emphasis on increasing the income of its people as well as protecting the environment.

According to Yangzhou Broadcast & Television Media Group, more than 20 million yuan (S$4.1 million) has been invested since 2000 to establish a natural reserve for wildlife, the wetland park and tourist attractions.