A beary big world record

This is a teddy bear your daughter will not be able to take with her to bed at night.

Measuring over 20m long and weighing 4 tonnes, it has entered the Guinness Book of Records as the largest teddy bear in the world.

The bear is named Xonita by its makers, a group of residents from Xonacatlan, a town in Mexico, reported news site El Sol de Mexico.

It took three months for Xonita to be stitched together and officials from the Guinness Book of Records spent about five hours taking its measurements on Sunday morning.

According to the Guinness World Records site, the previous record was held by C.T.Dreams, a teddy bear in Kansas, in the United States, which measures 16.86m long.